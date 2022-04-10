Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Smartsheet stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

