Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.