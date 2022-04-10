Stifel Nicolaus Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $505.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $452.71.

Shares of KLAC opened at $341.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

