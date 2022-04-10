Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.27.

LSTR opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

