Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $85.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.