Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

