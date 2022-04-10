Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells $174,314.60 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

