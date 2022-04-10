Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.46. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

