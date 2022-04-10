Insider Selling: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Sells $120,813.00 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Assertio by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assertio by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

