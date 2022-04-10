Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $163,080.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.