Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $163,080.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.
  • On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.