QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20.
  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20.

NYSE QS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

