Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $197,050.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

