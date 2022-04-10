Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

