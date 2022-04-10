-$0.89 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($1.13). eHealth reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 347.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eHealth by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

