Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 375,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

