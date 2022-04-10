Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $8.29 Million in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.40% of FB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

