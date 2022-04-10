Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.66% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,887,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,052,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

