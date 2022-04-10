Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $8.51 Million in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,036,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.78% of Nordic American Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.21. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

