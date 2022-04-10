Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 605.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,100.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,243.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,064.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,055.85.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

