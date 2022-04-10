Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $9.57 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.89 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

