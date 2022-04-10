Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 143,178 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.
Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.