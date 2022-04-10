Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $9.72 Million Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 389,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 126,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $2,146,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 53,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

