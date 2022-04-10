Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells 480 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,221.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,907.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

