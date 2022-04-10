3,556 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

