Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,854,803.21 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

Shares of THRY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Thryv’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Thryv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

