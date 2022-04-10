Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 17,426 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $83.55 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

