Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 33,202 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80.

Shares of RVLV opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $24,046,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

