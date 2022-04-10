National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after buying an additional 567,582 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Stericycle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 32.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

