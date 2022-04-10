SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

