Zacks Investment Research Lowers Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $154.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

