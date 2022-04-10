Robert W. Baird Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to Neutral

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 117,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

