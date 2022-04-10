D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $797,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.52% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYGH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $85.70 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.