D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 427 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

