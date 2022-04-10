PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPL were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

