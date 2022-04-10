D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 11,200 A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

