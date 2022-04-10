Zacks Investment Research Lowers UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

URGN stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

