Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,468 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 111,010 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

