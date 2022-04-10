Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.10.

RGA stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

