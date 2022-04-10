Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

