Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $364.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $364.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $311.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

