D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
