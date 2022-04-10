Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.