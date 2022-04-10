WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.