Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

