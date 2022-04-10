Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,864 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 217,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 873,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

