First Bancorp Inc ME Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,839,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

