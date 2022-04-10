Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $20.36

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $19.59. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

