Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 44200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$23.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.