SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 5.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $61.06. 10,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 394,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.