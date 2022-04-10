Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 34,472 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

